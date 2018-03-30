Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Trading Down 34.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and $409,280.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002731 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00733275 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014580 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00148667 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032181 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is not possible to buy Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

