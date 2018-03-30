Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 40,002 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.35% of Hilltop worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 27.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. 278,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2,249.00, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $399.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.05 million. research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

Hilltop announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens cut shares of Hilltop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

