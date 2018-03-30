Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr raised shares of Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.98 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.79.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,207. The company has a market cap of $1,053.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,502.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/himax-technologies-himx-downgraded-to-strong-sell-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.