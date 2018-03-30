Himax Technologies (HIMX) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $5.96

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 3853600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Himax Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Northland Securities lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vetr lowered Himax Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.98 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 target price on Himax Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

The stock has a market cap of $1,060.16, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

