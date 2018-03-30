HitCoin Hits Market Cap of $736,014.00 (HTC)

HitCoin (CURRENCY:HTC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One HitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HitCoin has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. HitCoin has a total market capitalization of $736,014.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of HitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.04560870 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001272 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012900 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007218 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015000 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010567 BTC.

About HitCoin

HitCoin (CRYPTO:HTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. HitCoin’s total supply is 20,996,318,099 coins and its circulating supply is 10,996,318,099 coins. The official website for HitCoin is hitcoininfo.com.

Buying and Selling HitCoin

HitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase HitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

