HM Payson & Co. Buys 1,020 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,652.11, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.12. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

