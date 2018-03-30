HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $3,674,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $9,104,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.25. 1,319,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,531.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

In related news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $1,047,784.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,869.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 59,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,786,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,866 shares of company stock worth $7,252,094. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $104.00 price objective on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

