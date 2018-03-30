HoboNickels Price Reaches $0.0096 (HBN)

HoboNickels (CURRENCY:HBN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One HoboNickels coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HoboNickels has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. HoboNickels has a market cap of $617,706.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of HoboNickels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00580714 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006059 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000581 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003973 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00087267 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002355 BTC.

HoboNickels Profile

HBN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2013. HoboNickels’ total supply is 64,151,405 coins. HoboNickels’ official website is hobonickels.info. HoboNickels’ official Twitter account is @hobonickels_hbn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HoboNickels Coin Trading

HoboNickels can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase HoboNickels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoboNickels must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoboNickels using one of the exchanges listed above.

