Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Investec lifted their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 214 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($3.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 220 ($3.04) to GBX 250 ($3.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235 ($3.25).

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 198 ($2.74) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 212 ($2.93). The company has a market capitalization of $305.40 and a P/E ratio of 1,650.00.

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield bought 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £13,068 ($18,054.71).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a bowling entertainment operator in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the operation of ten-pin bowling centers, as well as the development of new centers and other associated activities. It has a portfolio of approximately 50 centers operating across the United Kingdom.

