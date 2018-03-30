Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hologic (HOLX) Stock Price

Headlines about Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hologic earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.5122817308962 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs lowered Hologic from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

HOLX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. 3,060,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,967. The stock has a market cap of $10,331.13, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Hologic has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $791.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.80 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Namal Nawana acquired 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $250,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,417.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $271,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

