Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Home Depot to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.04.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $3,308,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,827,025.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $20,894,533.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,422,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,720. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.60. The company has a market cap of $204,075.81, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.59%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

