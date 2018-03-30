Homeowners Choice (HCI) and Atlantic American (AAME) Critical Comparison

Homeowners Choice (NYSE: HCI) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Homeowners Choice and Atlantic American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homeowners Choice -2.82% -3.21% -0.80% Atlantic American 2.50% -3.71% -1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Homeowners Choice and Atlantic American’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homeowners Choice $244.41 million 1.48 -$6.89 million ($1.22) -31.28 Atlantic American $181.11 million 0.37 $2.63 million $0.20 16.50

Atlantic American has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Homeowners Choice. Homeowners Choice is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic American, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Homeowners Choice shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Homeowners Choice shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.3% of Atlantic American shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Homeowners Choice has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Homeowners Choice and Atlantic American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homeowners Choice 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Homeowners Choice presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Homeowners Choice’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Homeowners Choice is more favorable than Atlantic American.

Dividends

Homeowners Choice pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Homeowners Choice pays out -114.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic American pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Homeowners Choice has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Homeowners Choice is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Homeowners Choice beats Atlantic American on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Homeowners Choice

HCI Group, Inc. primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries in specialty markets within the life and health, and property and casualty insurance industries. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company and American Safety Insurance Company (together known as American Southern) within the property and casualty insurance industry, and Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company (together known as Bankers Fidelity) within the life and health insurance industry. Each of American Southern and Bankers Fidelity is managed separately based upon the type of products it offers. American Southern’s product lines include business automobile insurance policies, General Liability Insurance policies, Property Insurance policies and Surety Bonds. Products offered by Bankers Fidelity include ordinary and term life insurance, Medicare supplement and other accident and health insurance products.

