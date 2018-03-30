Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $571,000 Position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Honda Motor by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 2,239.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 189,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $62,349.35, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3,957.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,725.76 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $93.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Honda Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

