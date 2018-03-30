Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 491.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,713,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,626,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,575,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,296,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,530,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,918,100,000 after acquiring an additional 207,142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,405,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,396,000 after acquiring an additional 714,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,880,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,439,000 after acquiring an additional 193,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107,731.80, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.40 and a 12-month high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.27%.

Honeywell International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.73.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

