Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) have been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern. Horizon Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern's scale.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of HBNC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 57,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $31.14.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.49%. research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, insider Dennis Kuhn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

