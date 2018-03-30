Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,405 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Horizon Pharma worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,743,000 after acquiring an additional 149,854 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,279,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,879 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $14.20 on Friday. Horizon Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2,290.81, a PE ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $274.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. UBS set a $20.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Horizon Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

