HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €92.00 by Oddo Bhf

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) received a €92.00 ($113.58) target price from Oddo Bhf in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Commerzbank set a €76.00 ($93.83) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, equinet set a €89.00 ($109.88) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €85.25 ($105.25).

ETR:HBH traded up €1.10 ($1.36) on Friday, hitting €68.40 ($84.44). 10,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,100.00 and a P/E ratio of 11.94. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €65.60 ($80.99) and a 52 week high of €82.38 ($101.70).

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. Its stores and garden centers offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

