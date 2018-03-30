Hospital Co. of America (HCA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hospital Co. of America were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hospital Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,051,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,022,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,058,000 after purchasing an additional 887,361 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,213,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,572,000 after purchasing an additional 760,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,002,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,733,000 after purchasing an additional 433,283 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hospital Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,450,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hospital Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $358,373.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 119,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $11,980,449.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,181 shares in the company, valued at $16,140,665.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,918 shares of company stock worth $48,186,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Hospital Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Hospital Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $97.00 on Friday. Hospital Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $106.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,993.15, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.25. Hospital Co. of America had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hospital Co. of America’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hospital Co. of America (HCA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/hospital-co-of-america-hca-shares-sold-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

Hospital Co. of America Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hospital Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospital Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.