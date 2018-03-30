Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (HMHC) Receives $12.10 Average PT from Analysts

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.10.

HMHC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

HMHC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 76,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $931.90, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.33 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

