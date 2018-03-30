Howard Hughes (HHC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.00.

HHC stock opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $114.28 and a 12 month high of $139.62. The company has a market cap of $5,910.58, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $3.19. The business had revenue of $300.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.83 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $1,011,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $319,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 535,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after buying an additional 92,340 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 95,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 743,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,613,000 after buying an additional 117,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

