Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 32,316 Shares of HP Inc (HPQ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,421 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 32,316 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,153.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in HP by 439.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,236 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

In other news, insider Enrique Lores sold 302,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $7,060,435.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,282.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ron Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,699 shares of company stock worth $11,882,389 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,427,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,946,063. HP Inc has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31. The company has a market cap of $35,601.40, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. HP’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/hp-inc-hpq-holdings-trimmed-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-updated.html.

About HP

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.