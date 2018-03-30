HRG Group (HRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HRG Group Inc (NYSE:HRG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,196,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 2,259,487 shares.The stock last traded at $16.49 and had previously closed at $14.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2,898.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.46.

HRG Group (NYSE:HRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. HRG Group had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in HRG Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HRG Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HRG Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,371,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HRG Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,167,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HRG Group by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 36,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About HRG Group

HRG Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products and Insurance. The Consumer Products segment consists of the Company’s subsidiary, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (Spectrum Brands). The Insurance segment includes its subsidiary, Front Street Re (Delaware) Ltd.

