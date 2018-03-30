HSBC Analysts Give Sartorius (SRT3) a €98.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €98.00 ($120.99) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SRT3. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($135.80) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($98.77) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($74.07) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.27 ($110.21).

FRA:SRT3 opened at €113.50 ($140.12) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8,600.00 and a PE ratio of 76.69. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($87.65) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($153.95).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.

