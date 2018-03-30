HSBC set a €57.00 ($70.37) price target on CompuGroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COP. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($71.60) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($74.07) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($77.78) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($64.20) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CompuGroup Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.14 ($70.55).

Get CompuGroup Medical alerts:

COP stock opened at €43.94 ($54.25) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,370.00 and a P/E ratio of 53.59. CompuGroup Medical has a 52 week low of €40.10 ($49.51) and a 52 week high of €60.30 ($74.44).

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/hsbc-reiterates-57-00-price-target-for-compugroup-medical-cop.html.

About CompuGroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software, as well as information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. It operates through three segments: Health Provider Services I, Health Provider Services II, and Health Connectivity Services. The company is involved in the development and sale of practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks; and integral clinical, administrative, and financial software applications for pharmacies and mail order pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.