HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million.

HTGM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 790,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,738. The firm has a market cap of $105.48, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.43. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.42% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/htg-molecular-diagnostics-htgm-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-15-eps-updated.html.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets a technology platform to facilitate the routine use of complex molecular profiling. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms, consisting of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics, are used in sample profiling applications, including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development.

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.