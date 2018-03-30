HTML5COIN (HTML5) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $447.00

HTML5COIN (CURRENCY:HTML5) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One HTML5COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HTML5COIN has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. HTML5COIN has a market cap of $0.00 and $447.00 worth of HTML5COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.45 or 0.04561790 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022609 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032435 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00565295 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00081743 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052727 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034164 BTC.

HTML5COIN Coin Profile

HTML5 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2014. HTML5COIN’s total supply is 40,659,020,000 coins. The Reddit community for HTML5COIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTML5COIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTML5COIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HTML5COIN

HTML5COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase HTML5COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTML5COIN must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTML5COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

