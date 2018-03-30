Hub Group (HUBG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hub Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.5248250826748 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,404.42, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/hub-group-hubg-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.