HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.81 Million

Analysts expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to post $109.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.20 million and the lowest is $109.55 million. HubSpot reported sales of $82.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $109.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.60 million to $485.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $596.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $575.62 million to $607.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HubSpot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on HubSpot to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HubSpot from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

In other HubSpot news, Director Julia Herendeen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $103,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $667,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $10,920,935 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 174,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in HubSpot by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.30. 670,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,798. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

WARNING: “HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.81 Million” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/hubspot-inc-hubs-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-109-81-million.html.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. Its software platform features integrated applications to help businesses to convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and customers to become promoters of those businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.