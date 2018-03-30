J Donald Sherman Sells 25,000 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) insider J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $2,952,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,876.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HUBS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,798. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,067.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. equities analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on HubSpot to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HubSpot from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. Its software platform features integrated applications to help businesses to convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and customers to become promoters of those businesses.

