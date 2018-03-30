Hudson's Bay (HBC) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Hudson's Bay (TSE:HBC) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

HBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Hudson's Bay from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hudson's Bay from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Hudson's Bay from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hudson's Bay from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Hudson's Bay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hudson's Bay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.67.

Shares of TSE:HBC opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Hudson's Bay has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$13.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Hudson's Bay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.79%.

In other news, insider L&T B. (Cayman) Inc. sold 67,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.72, for a total value of C$795,131.68. Also, insider L&T B. (Cayman) Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$4,404,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,550,502.

About Hudson's Bay

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) is a Canada-based department store retailer. The Company is an operator and a consolidator, as well as a real estate developer. The Company’s retail portfolio includes approximately 10 banners, in formats ranging from luxury to better department stores to off price fashion shopping destinations, with over 460 stores.

