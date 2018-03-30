Humana Inc (HUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Humana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Humana to earn $16.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Humana stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,690. Humana has a 1 year low of $204.98 and a 1 year high of $293.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $37,013.67, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $253.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.47.

Humana announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $326,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,047.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 14,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.32, for a total transaction of $3,861,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,243,950.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,660 shares of company stock worth $8,668,218. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

