Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Humana has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $16.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.83. 1,176,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,690. Humana has a 1 year low of $204.98 and a 1 year high of $293.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36,837.44, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 14,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.32, for a total transaction of $3,861,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,243,950.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $326,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,047.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,660 shares of company stock worth $8,668,218 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/humana-inc-hum-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-50-on-april-27th-updated.html.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.