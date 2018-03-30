Humaniq Trading Down 35.9% Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $18.47 million and approximately $92,744.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002727 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00729915 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014315 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00034826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00146407 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033291 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 184,194,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,862,944 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, EtherDelta and Liqui. It is not presently possible to buy Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.