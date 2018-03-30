HunterCoin Price Down 34.8% Over Last Week (HUC)

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. HunterCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $2,456.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HunterCoin has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HunterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00001350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000481 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000110 BTC.

HunterCoin Coin Profile

HunterCoin (CRYPTO:HUC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 22,000,130 coins. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings. HunterCoin’s official website is huntercoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “HunterCoin is a hybrid of scrypt and SHA-256 and Scrypt having two difficulties. 42 million HUC's are to be mined or farmed with a block time of 60 seconds. 80% of all coins are distributed in the game and the difficulty retargets each block. “

HunterCoin Coin Trading

HunterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is not possible to purchase HunterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HunterCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HunterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

