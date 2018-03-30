Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.21

Media stories about Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Huntington Ingalls Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.2735637713592 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $335.00 price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.67.

NYSE:HII traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.76. 369,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,467. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $183.42 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $11,543.98, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $733,391.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.34, for a total value of $438,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,184 and sold 12,979 shares valued at $3,381,250. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy.

