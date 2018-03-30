Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $1.67 on Top Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00024293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $144.26 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00738172 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014553 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00148824 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032903 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.pro. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not possible to purchase Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

