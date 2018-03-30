Hyatt Hotels (H) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hyatt Hotels earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.317890587668 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

NYSE H traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,319. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,145.00, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Fulton sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $344,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,486.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maryam Banikarim sold 4,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $400,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company. The Company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses or provides services to a portfolio of properties. The Company operates through four segments: owned and leased hotels; Americas management and franchising (Americas); ASPAC management and franchising (ASPAC), and EAME/SW Asia management and franchising (EAME/SW Asia).

