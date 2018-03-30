Hyper TV (HYTV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Hyper TV (CURRENCY:HYTV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Hyper TV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper TV has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hyper TV has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Hyper TV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002724 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00732152 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014329 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00147070 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033632 BTC.

About Hyper TV

Hyper TV’s genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Hyper TV’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Hyper TV’s official website is www.hypertvtoken.info. Hyper TV’s official Twitter account is @HYPERTVTOKEN.

Buying and Selling Hyper TV

Hyper TV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Hyper TV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper TV must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper TV using one of the exchanges listed above.

