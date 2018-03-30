HyperStake Price Tops $0.0028 (HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One HyperStake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. HyperStake has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $430.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperStake has traded down 40% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00184644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001143 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019079 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008832 BTC.

About HyperStake

HYP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,175,316,418 coins. The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperStake is meant to be an experimentation in cryptocurrency economics. HyperStake's primary goal is to create a cryptocurrency that provides a generous return for securing the block chain without massive inflation. Currently inflation is managed through the maximum stake reward of 1000 HYP per stake combined with a block target of 90 seconds, this means maximum coins per day of 960,000 HYP. “

Buying and Selling HyperStake

HyperStake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

