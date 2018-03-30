I.D. Systems (IDSY) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ: IDSY) is one of 62 public companies in the “TELECOMM SVCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare I.D. Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for I.D. Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 I.D. Systems Competitors 705 2144 2116 108 2.32

I.D. Systems presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.73%. As a group, “TELECOMM SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 19.99%. Given I.D. Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe I.D. Systems is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

I.D. Systems has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I.D. Systems’ peers have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares I.D. Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems -9.45% -18.97% -8.13% I.D. Systems Competitors 2.52% -36.54% -2.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of I.D. Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “TELECOMM SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of I.D. Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “TELECOMM SVCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares I.D. Systems and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems $36.82 million -$6.37 million -23.04 I.D. Systems Competitors $17.53 billion $1.87 billion 64.21

I.D. Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than I.D. Systems. I.D. Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

I.D. Systems peers beat I.D. Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc. (I.D. Systems) develops, markets and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions for managing and securing enterprise assets, which include industrial vehicles, such as forklifts and airport ground support equipment, rental vehicles, and transportation assets, such as dry van trailers, refrigerated trailers, railcars and containers. Its systems utilize radio frequency identification (RFID), wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), satellite or cellular communications, and sensor technology and software to control, track, monitor and analyze assets. It provides data reporting and analysis software tool platform, I.D. Systems Analytics PowerFleet IQ (for fleets of forklifts and other industrial trucks) and VeriWise IQ (for fleets of containers, trailers and other transportation assets). Its solutions include industrial and rental fleet asset management, industrial fleet asset management, transportation asset management and rental fleet asset management solutions.

