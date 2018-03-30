I0Coin (I0C) Price Hits $0.0294

I0Coin (CURRENCY:I0C) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One I0Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, I0Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. I0Coin has a total market cap of $616,713.00 and $21.00 worth of I0Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00738759 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00151455 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033179 BTC.

About I0Coin

I0Coin’s total supply is 20,989,897 coins. The official website for I0Coin is izerocoin.org. The Reddit community for I0Coin is /r/I0coin_i_zero_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling I0Coin

I0Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase I0Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I0Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I0Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

