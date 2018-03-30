IBM (IBM) Holdings Lessened by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other IBM news, Director Frederick H. Waddell acquired 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, December 1st. Vetr upgraded IBM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.45 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IBM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.01.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $153.43 on Friday. IBM has a 52 week low of $139.13 and a 52 week high of $176.33. The company has a market cap of $139,934.61, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. IBM’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

