iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 50.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.17%.

Shares of ICAD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,534. iCAD has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iCAD stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of iCAD worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a provider of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer. The Company provides image analysis and clinical decision support solutions for mammography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Computed Tomography imaging. It operates in two segments: Cancer Detection (Detection) and Cancer Therapy (Therapy).

