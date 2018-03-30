Ichor (ICHR) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ichor to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $610.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 5.30. Ichor has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.06 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 7.83%. equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 35,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $908,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $122,409.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,288,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 128,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,899,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

