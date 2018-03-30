Icon (ICLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Icon to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Icon in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,401.03, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Icon has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. Icon had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that Icon will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

