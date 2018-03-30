Iconomi (CRYPTO:ICN) Market Cap Tops $72.68 Million

Iconomi (CURRENCY:ICN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Iconomi has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One Iconomi token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00010617 BTC on major exchanges including Kraken, Mercatox, HitBTC and Livecoin. Iconomi has a total market cap of $72.68 million and approximately $968,935.00 worth of Iconomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00734567 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014587 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00150383 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033502 BTC.

Iconomi Profile

Iconomi’s genesis date was August 25th, 2016. Iconomi’s total supply is 99,735,687 tokens. Iconomi’s official Twitter account is @iconominet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iconomi’s official website is www.iconomi.net. The Reddit community for Iconomi is /r/iconomi. Iconomi’s official message board is medium.com/iconominet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Iconomi is an European based exchange that allows users to easily acquire Ether with EUR. Iconomi has recently expanded into a crowdfunded project, the Iconomi Open Fund Management platform. In the Iconomi OFM, users can choose between two investment types with different risk and profit levels, Coin Traded Funds (CTFs) and Coin Managed Funds (CMFs). Iconomi (ICN) tokens allow users to vote regarding the platform's development and they pay out dividends from the profits generated by the Iconomi OFM platform. “

Iconomi Token Trading

Iconomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Kraken, IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Binance, OKEx, Liqui, Mercatox and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Iconomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconomi must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

