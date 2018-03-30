ICOS (CRYPTO:ICOS) Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. ICOS has a market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $24,861.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICOS token can now be purchased for about $22.51 or 0.00321103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ICOS has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00737474 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014348 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00150319 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033245 BTC.

About ICOS

ICOS’s genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 585,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,618 tokens. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICOS’s official website is icos.icobox.io.

Buying and Selling ICOS

ICOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy ICOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

