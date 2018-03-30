ICU Medical (ICUI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In related news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 23,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $5,197,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $170,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,662,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $9,242,000. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.50. The stock had a trading volume of 98,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,112.49, a P/E ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $265.27.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $370.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.91 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 286.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics.

