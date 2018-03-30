Identiv (INVE) & Pitney Bowes (PBI) Critical Survey

Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) and Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Identiv has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pitney Bowes has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Identiv and Pitney Bowes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Identiv $60.22 million 0.88 -$8.14 million ($0.38) -9.84 Pitney Bowes $3.55 billion 0.57 $261.34 million $1.41 7.72

Pitney Bowes has higher revenue and earnings than Identiv. Identiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pitney Bowes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Identiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Pitney Bowes shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Identiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Pitney Bowes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Identiv and Pitney Bowes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Identiv 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pitney Bowes 1 1 1 0 2.00

Identiv currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Pitney Bowes has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.15%. Given Identiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Identiv is more favorable than Pitney Bowes.

Dividends

Pitney Bowes pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Identiv does not pay a dividend. Pitney Bowes pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Identiv and Pitney Bowes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Identiv -13.52% -40.34% -10.63% Pitney Bowes 7.36% 388.23% 4.16%

Summary

Pitney Bowes beats Identiv on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc. is a global security technology company. The Company operates through four segments: Physical access control systems (PACS), Identity, Credentials and All Other. PACS segment provides solutions and services that enable the issuance, management and use of secure identity credentials in diverse markets. PACS business offers Hirsch line of controllers, including the advanced MX line, Hirsch’s Velocity management software and its Identiv connected physical access manager software, EDGE controller and reader package. Identity segment offers products to secure enterprise information, including login and printers through delivery of smart card reader products and identity management through its idOnDemand service. Credentials segment offers access cards, radio frequency identification (RFID) and near field communication products, including cards, labels, tags and stickers, as well as RF components. All Other segment includes products, such as Chipdrive and Digital Media readers.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc. offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions. The Small & Medium Business Solutions segment provides mailing and office solutions; and financing services and supplies for small and medium businesses. The Enterprise Business Solutions segment offers equipment and services that enable large enterprises to process inbound and outbound mail. This segment also provides production mail inserting and sortation equipment, production print systems, and supplies and related support services, as well as mail presort services. The Digital Commerce Solutions segment provides a range of solutions, including customer information management, location intelligence, customer engagement software, shipping management, and cross border e-commerce solutions as traditional software licenses, enterprise platforms, software-as-a-service, and on-demand applications, as well as offers related support services. The company also provides revolving credit and interest-bearing deposit solutions. Pitney Bowes Inc. markets its products through sales force, direct mailings, telemarketing, and Web and partner channels. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

