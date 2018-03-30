IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.04

Media coverage about IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IDEXX Laboratories earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.8093142728575 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

IDXX stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.39. The company had a trading volume of 722,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,408. The company has a market cap of $16,674.43, a PE ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $207.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.51 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 432.19% and a net margin of 13.36%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total value of $565,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,716.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. End sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total value of $737,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,736 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,502. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

